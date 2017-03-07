Biz Briefs

Written by Rose Hutchinson Tring on March 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Kona Ice Offering Deals to South Phoenix/Laveen Customers

Michelle and Kirk Davis recently opened Kona Ice of South Phoenix, a food truck with flashing lights that serves premium shaved ice products (made from real fruit) while playing music. Kona Ice also has a reputation for being a strong community supporter with fundraising partnerships available.

Michelle Davis said their Kona Ice truck is focusing on South Phoenix and Laveen as its primary market and they are currently offering a “Deal on Wheels”– a $75 party package for the first 20 books in the area. The deal includes a half hour of time with the truck and music, shaved ice servings for 40 people and a visit with the Kona Penguin mascot.

“The truck plays music, has flashing lights, and customers can make their own Konas and choose their own flavors. Kids just really love it,” she said.

Originally from Minnesota, the Davis family moved to Arizona in April 2016. They started their Kona Ice business a month later and have recently begun expanding their market reach.

For more information, email rdavis@kona-ice.com or follow them on Facebook.

Laveen woman earns light therapy accreditation

Tami Blake, owner of the The Enlightened Horse and Enlighten Yourself to Wellness in Laveen, recently passed the light therapy exam to become a board-certified light therapist and practitioner.

The exam is administered by the Board of Advanced Natural Health Sciences, which “certifies individuals and practitioners who attain a degree of education and maintain a level of training that is current and comprehensive with respect to their field and distinction as well as teachers and trainers who are competent and diligent about upholding BANHS standards within their industry and area of expertise.”

Blake has been using photopuncture and light therapy for several years to improve healing for horses and other animals suffering from soreness, inflammation and injuries. She also recently expanded into the human domain. Light treatments assist with the healing of muscles, migraine headaches and other common ailments.

Visit www.theenlightenedhorse.com for more information.

Local businesses support Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Several businesses are supporting Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation during its Make March Meaningful fundraising campaign. Throughout the month of March, dozens of businesses are hosting events and promotions for the Hope Fund.

The Hope Fund allows Phoenix Children’s Hospital to launch critical new programs, purchase essential equipment, conduct cutting-edge research, provide charitable care and much more, according to press release from the hospital.

Participating businesses include:

Papa John’s: Will donate a portion of proceeds from their Mike Smith Smitty Special.

Zoyo Yogurt: March 5-26, a portion of the proceeds from its Mint Madness flavor of the month will benefit be donated.

Dairy Queen: On March 20, Dairy Queen is offering a free small-sized regular soft served cone and encouraging customers to make a donation. Limit is one per person. All March, customers can also round up their total transaction with the extra being donated to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Filiberto’s: Each of its locations is donating $500 in addition to asking customers for donations of $1 or more at the register.

H&R Block: Every time you mention Phoenix Children’s Hospital when you visit H&R Block, they will make a $20 donation.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: March 29 is Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving where 100 percent of sales will benefit Phoenix Children’s. In addition, they are collecting donations from customers all month long.

Lyft: In March, $10 for every first ride will be donated and $50 in free ride credits will be given (this will only apply to new users).

Panda Express: Canisters on the counter will be available for people to drop their change into.

