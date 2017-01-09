Headline Article
Retail Development Heating Up in Laveen
A microburst of new retail – mainly national and local chain food stores – rained down on Laveen during the second half of 2016 with developers and planners predicting a steady outpouring of new development proposals coming in 2017. Multiple new eateries joined LA Fitness at the corner of 51st... [Read More ... ]
Area and Local
Laveen Educators to Become Google for Education Certified Trainers
The Laveen Elementary School District has been expanding technology throughout its schools. The district’s... [Read More ... ]
New McDonald’s Now Open at 19th Ave./Baseline
There’s something shiny and new under the golden arches. The South Phoenix McDonald’s restaurant at... [Read More ... ]
Gardens, Trees, Community Focus of New Area Housing Development
The Arbors will not be the type of housing development where families leave in the morning and come home at... [Read More ... ]
Tumbleweed Center, V ...
For nearly 600 youth who find themselves living on the streets...
Biz Briefs ...
Cesar Graphics Now Offering Vehicle Wraps Cesar Graphics print...
Phoenix Receives Thi ...
The City of Phoenix has again ranked nationally for using digital...
DREAMers Encouraged ...
Councilwoman Laura Pastor, from The City of Phoenix Councilwoman...
SMCC Presenting Annu ...
Year after year, South Mountain Community College (SMCC) presents...
Home and Garden
Frost Protection for Tender Plants
It’s that time of year to get those frost blankets ready. The average first frost date in Phoenix is December... [Read More ... ]
Greens From Your Own ...
There’s nothing like eating a veggie fresh from your own garden....
Tips for Preparing a ...
You are welcome to use this article on your website or in your...
Community Profile
Laveen Teacher Retiring After 30 Years in the District
In 1986, the population of Laveen was just shy of 10,000 residents. There were two elementary schools and... [Read More ... ]
Wittmann Wins Summer Trout Challenge
From the time Bill Wittmann was a little boy he’s been pretty much been obsessed with fishing. He spends... [Read More ... ]
‘Be Your Best’ at John F. Kennedy Elementary School
As a first-year principal here at John F. Kennedy, I have worked to establish a culture where our mission... [Read More ... ]
Editorial
Holiday Events Set for Area Fun
While most of us are just getting our Halloween decorations put away, members of the Laveen Education Foundation... [Read More ... ]
Laveen Schools Set to Kick Off New Academic Year
Students throughout Laveen return to school this month with classes resuming Aug. 8 for the Laveen Elementary... [Read More ... ]
Roosevelt Schools Best Option for SM Students
It is with sadness and melancholy that I bid a fond farewell to the Roosevelt School District and the South... [Read More ... ]
