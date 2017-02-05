Headline Article
Laveen Community Council Set to Host 65th Annual Pit BBQ
While 2017 marks the 65th year that Laveen has put on its pit barbecue, the thousands of residents heading over to Corona Ranch on Feb. 11 to chow down on barbecue will find a few changes, plenty of good grub, entertainment and community spirit: The barbecue is taking place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday,... [Read More ... ]
Area and Local
February at SM Community Library
Children’s Program February 8, 15 DiscoveryTime South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30... [Read More ... ]
Local Habitat for Humanity Chapter Seeking Donations
Imagine losing your husband to an exhausting and expensive battle with cancer, then losing your job and finally... [Read More ... ]
Community Leaders, Residents Sound Off on 2017
Community leaders say 2017 will be a year of many positive changes for the suburban community that takes pride... [Read More ... ]
Phoenix Union Planni ...
Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson...
Types of Vein Diseas ...
Varicose veins word cloud Veins are blood vessels that carry...
Biz Briefs ...
Photo courtesy of Maracay Homes. Development Planned at 32nd...
January 2017 Events ...
The South Mountain Community Library has many events scheduled...
Bilingual Nurses Wan ...
South Mountain Community College will be accepting applications...
Home and Garden
Heat Things Up This Winter
We love our outdoor space, but let’s face it, there are two times of year where our yard becomes unusable... [Read More ... ]
Frost Protection for ...
It’s that time of year to get those frost blankets ready. The...
Greens From Your Own ...
There’s nothing like eating a veggie fresh from your own garden....
Community Profile
Laveen Teacher Retiring After 30 Years in the District
In 1986, the population of Laveen was just shy of 10,000 residents. There were two elementary schools and... [Read More ... ]
Wittmann Wins Summer Trout Challenge
From the time Bill Wittmann was a little boy he’s been pretty much been obsessed with fishing. He spends... [Read More ... ]
‘Be Your Best’ at John F. Kennedy Elementary School
As a first-year principal here at John F. Kennedy, I have worked to establish a culture where our mission... [Read More ... ]
Editorial
Laveen Village Voice
BBQ, Parade on Tap for February There are so many elements that make Laveen a unique place to live – the... [Read More ... ]
Holiday Events Set for Area Fun
While most of us are just getting our Halloween decorations put away, members of the Laveen Education Foundation... [Read More ... ]
Laveen Schools Set to Kick Off New Academic Year
Students throughout Laveen return to school this month with classes resuming Aug. 8 for the Laveen Elementary... [Read More ... ]
