Headline Article
Commute Times Getting Longer for Area Residents
For Laveen commuters, that quick drive into Phoenix for work or pleasure has skidded into frequent frustrations during stop-and-go trips that take nearly twice as long as they did a year ago. Residents who work outside Laveen used to travel the 12 miles or so to Central Phoenix in about half hour;... [Read More ... ]
Area and Local
Community Leaders, Residents Sound Off on 2017
Community leaders say 2017 will be a year of many positive changes for the suburban community that takes pride... [Read More ... ]
Phoenix Union Planning for Growth With a Portfolio of Options
Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson unveiled plans to address growth in the... [Read More ... ]
Types of Vein Diseases and Remedies
Varicose veins word cloud Veins are blood vessels that carry deoxygenated blood toward the heart from other... [Read More ... ]
Biz Briefs ...
Photo courtesy of Maracay Homes. Development Planned at 32nd...
January 2017 Events ...
The South Mountain Community Library has many events scheduled...
Bilingual Nurses Wan ...
South Mountain Community College will be accepting applications...
Laveen Educators to ...
The Laveen Elementary School District has been expanding technology...
New McDonald’s Now ...
There’s something shiny and new under the golden arches. The...
Home and Garden
Heat Things Up This Winter
We love our outdoor space, but let’s face it, there are two times of year where our yard becomes unusable... [Read More ... ]
Frost Protection for ...
It’s that time of year to get those frost blankets ready. The...
Greens From Your Own ...
There’s nothing like eating a veggie fresh from your own garden....
Community Profile
Laveen Teacher Retiring After 30 Years in the District
In 1986, the population of Laveen was just shy of 10,000 residents. There were two elementary schools and... [Read More ... ]
Wittmann Wins Summer Trout Challenge
From the time Bill Wittmann was a little boy he’s been pretty much been obsessed with fishing. He spends... [Read More ... ]
‘Be Your Best’ at John F. Kennedy Elementary School
As a first-year principal here at John F. Kennedy, I have worked to establish a culture where our mission... [Read More ... ]
Editorial
Laveen Village Voice
BBQ, Parade on Tap for February There are so many elements that make Laveen a unique place to live – the... [Read More ... ]
Holiday Events Set for Area Fun
While most of us are just getting our Halloween decorations put away, members of the Laveen Education Foundation... [Read More ... ]
Laveen Schools Set to Kick Off New Academic Year
Students throughout Laveen return to school this month with classes resuming Aug. 8 for the Laveen Elementary... [Read More ... ]
