PlanPHX to Host Village Summit Next Week

PlanPHX, a collaboration between the City of Phoenix and its residents to help shape the future of the city via its General Plan, will host a multi-village summit on April 29 as it takes next steps in implementing the General Plan which was adpted and approved by voters.

The event, dubbed the Southwest Village Summit, is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at the South Mountain Community Library (7050 South 24th Street). During the Summit there will be an opportunity to learn about city planning topics, preview draft village character plans for the five southern villages (Maryvale, Estrella, Laveen, South Mountain, and Ahwatukee Foothills Villages) and preview the preliminary results of the centers mapping exercises that have been conducted over the past few months. Your input is welcome. Refreshments and lunch will be provided at the event. Register today for the Summit on the

A summary of the key deliverables that will be created during the next phase of the General Plan Update is provided below:

Village Character Plans: Collaboration with village planning committees to develop a concise planning document that will summarize the village’s character and address the village’s assets and challenges. The character plan process will also afford the village planning committees the opportunity to collaborate with planners on the development of goals and strategies that support the General Plan.

Growth Strategy Mapping Exercises: Identification of three areas within each village – Areas of Preservation, Areas of Retrofit and Areas of Growth.

Village Center Exercises: Assignment of Place Type (Centers) to the areas designated Areas of Growth. The Centers will provide a framework for the scale and intensity of growth at a particular location. There will be a total of seven Centers to choose from. The Centers will be organized into a tier system structured around available and planned infrastructure (i.e. transit, jobs, parks, streets). Click here​​​​ to watch a short video on the workshop.

For more information or to register for the event all 602-262-6823 or email planphx@phoenix.gov.