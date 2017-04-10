Laveen Students, Staff Recognized

The Laveen Elementary School District is celebrating several recent accomplishments of their staff and students.

Vista del Sur seventh grade student Lindsay Davis took third place at the State Spelling Bee. She placed first in both the district and Region 3 spelling bees before advancing to the state competition.

Several students were recognized by the Laveen Lions Club for their artwork. Each year the Laveen Lions provide students the opportunity to share their artistic vision for peace.

This year’s theme was “a Celebration of Peace.” First place winners from each school were Esperanza Salas, Laveen School; Daniela Contreras, MC Cash; Paulina Diaz, Vista del Sur; Samantha Ramos, Cheatham; Abby Trusler, Trailside Point; Alexandria Uribe, Desert Meadows; Najelah Kirk, Rogers Ranch; and Jazzlee Acosta, Paseo Pointe. Salas’ artwork won at the Lion’s district level and advanced to the multi-district competition.

First, second, and third place winners were presented with a certificate and gift card.

Vista del Sur student Zion Royal took first place in the 7th and 8th grade category of the Polly Rosenbaum Writing Contest, sponsored by the Arizona Educational Foundation. Royal was recognized at a Statehood Day celebration at the State Capitol.

Three members of our community were recognized for their contributions to special education.

Luis Reyes-Serna, 2nd grade student at M.C. Cash School received the “I Can Do It!” Award from the Arizona Council for Exceptional Children. This award recognizes students for excelling, despite their disability, in a wide range of areas including academics, art, community service, self-advocacy, and technology.

Colleen Reinboldt, Occupational Therapist at Laveen School, was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award by the same organization. This special honor has been awarded only a few times in the past several years. It recognizes individuals who have provided excellent service to individuals with disabilities and are dedicated to advocacy and independence.

Desert Meadows School principal Steve Preis was recognized for a career of working with students who have behavioral and learning needs that impact their functioning in school and in society. He received the Outstanding Leadership Award from the Arizona Council of Administrators in Special Education.

In addition to receiving the Milken Educator Award, highlighted in last month’s issue, Rogers Ranch principal Tim Thomas was named a Rodel Exemplary Principal. Sponsored by the Maricopa County Education Services Agency, the award recognizes leaders with a documented history of student achievement growth, a positive school culture, and an active engagement of parents and community.

Maricopa County School Superintendent Steve Watson and other MCESA representatives surprised Thomas on his campus with the award. 12 News recognized two Rogers Ranch staff members as their A+ Teachers of the Week. Teacher James Flowers and principal Tim Thomas were featured on the station’s weekly segment.

Four Laveen schools and over 70 district students participated in the Math Engineering Science Achievement (MESA) Central Region Design Challenge at Grand Canyon University on February 18. Students have been working on projects such as PVC bridge design, golf ball catapults, clothing design, and solar powered cars challenges throughout the year. Teams are now preparing for the State Competition to be held at the University of Arizona Tucson campus on April 22