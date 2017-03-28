South Mountain Park Draft Master Plan Approved

The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Parks Board has approved the South Mountain Parks Trails Master Plan. The decision to approve the South Mountain Parks Trails Master Plan was made at the Parks Board meeting held on Thursday, March 23.

The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who participated in the South Mountain Trails Master Plan Study. The planning process and development of the Draft Trails Master Plan for South Mountain Park and Preserve was a success due to the extended public involvement and public input received.

Trails Master Plan and Report

The South Mountain Draft Trails Master Plan is available for viewing athttps://www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails

Next Steps

The Parks Board approval of the Draft Master Plan concludes the master planning project and permits the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department to move forward with implementation of the Trails Master Plan. The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department encourages the community to remain involved during the implementation phase.

Trails Master Plan Implementation

Implementation of the trails master plan will be a multi-year effort. As the city moves forward with the implementation of the Trails Master Plan, it will continue to work with the community as well as ground truth all conceptual alignments. Trail alignment evaluation will be an on-going effort targeting trail safety, sustainability, and maintainability objectives.

If you have any questions about the implementation of the master plan, please contact:

Renee Gillespie, RLA

Landscape Architect, Trails Coordinator

City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation

Office: 602-261-8691