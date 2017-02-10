Laveen Students, Staff Honored

The Laveen Elementary School District is celebrating the recent accomplishments of several students and staff members.

Special education council recognizes three

The Arizona Council for Exceptional Children is honoring three members of the Laveen community. M.C. Cash student Luis Reyes Serna is the recipient of the “I Can Do It!” award. This award recognizes students that are excelling in school despite a disability. Laveen Elementary School occupational therapist Colleen Reinboldt is being recognized with the 2017 Distinguished Service to Exceptional Children Award for her demonstrated leadership in supporting special education. And, Desert Meadows principal Steve Preis is the recipient of the 2017 Council of Administrators for Special Education (CASE) Outstanding Leadership Award. He is being honored for making a positive difference for students with disabilities. All three will be recognized at the Council’s annual state conference this month.

Students advance to regional spelling bee

Laveen held the annual district spelling bee on January 26. Vista del Sur seventh grader Lindsay Davis took first place, Vista del Sur eighth grader Kidist Taye took second place, and Desert Meadows fourth grader Veronica Hayes placed third. Davis and Taye will now compete at the regional level and Hayes will serve as an alternate. Last year Davis advanced to the state spelling bee where she placed fourth.

Students attend Native American youth conference

Six students were selected to attend the Arizona Indian Education Association Youth Conference in Tucson. The conference brought together Native American youth in Grades 7 – 12 as well as adults from across the state to learn from each other with the conference goals of:

honoring Native American youth and their ability to transform our communities in a positive way,

providing Native American youth the knowledge and skills to achieve their academic and career goals, and

orienting Native American youth to The University of Arizona through interactive activities and workshops.

Students noted the privilege to attend the conference as they received insight about college life from University of Arizona students, attended breakout sessions of their choice, and received guidance on financial aid and scholarships they can apply for now as middle school students.

Attendees included Ayden Begay, Ethan Bigman, and Allen Lewis of Desert Meadows School; Angel Molina of Vista del Sur; and Elsie Terrazas and Sophia Moreno of Laveen Elementary.

Conference registration and lodging was funded through the district’s Title VI funds.

Cheatham student council attends leadership conference

Twenty Cheatham student council members attended the Arizona Association of Junior High Student Councils (AAJHSC) State Leadership Conference in Mesa. Students joined 1,500 other student leaders from around the state to take part in the day-long event. Council members attended various breakout sessions covering topics such as: Roberts Rules of Order, diversity, school spirit, academic achievement, fundraising and Master Council requirements. Cheatham’s officers presented a breakout session to a room full of fellow council members from around the state on fundraising. The school plans to become Master Council certified this school year.