Love and (Year-Round) Blooms are in the Air

Flowers are the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, but let’s face it–they don’t usually last very long. We’ve got the perfect fix for you. This year, give the gift of year-round blooms. Add a little color to your landscape and inside your home 24/7 with these blooms!

A landscape with a targeted plant selection can offer amazing views not only in your yard but they also provide the perfect opportunity to create your own beautiful bouquets for inside your home as well.

If you’re looking to add a little flavor to the bouquets you make try mixing plants of flowering shrubs and ground covers, trees, perennials as well as bulbs, rhizomes and wildflowers-all can be used to create amazing bouquets.

Shade and sun requirements are not a problem, there is ample color yielding plant selection for both.

Speaking of color, many plants are known for their colorful leaves and can be grown year-round: photinia, hearts and flowers, sweet potato vines, artemisia, sansevieria, arabian lilac just to name a few.

Fertilization and proper sun exposure is key. Flowering plants need their food- slow release 15-15-15 is fantastic, or you can also use another great product called Great Big Roses. Flowering plants thrive when fed 3x per year- Valentine’s Day, Labor Day, and Memorial Day are good time-frame reminders.

If you have poor soil make sure you amend the area before you plant for optimal flowering.

For a more detailed list of year-round blooms, check out our Bloom Calendar below!

Bloom Calendar for shrubs and trees

March Common Name April Common Name Alyogyne (if protected) Blue hibiscus Dietes vegeta African iris Grevilla ‘Canberra’ Jacaranda Jacaranda Bauhinia variegata Orchid tree (purple) Albizia julibrissin Mimosa tree Pyrus K. continues Flowering pear Trachelospermum jasminoides Star jasmine (in warm springs) Tecomaria capensis Cape honeysuckle (cont. most of year) Chilopsis linearis Desert willow (continues all year) Melampodium Blackfoot daisy Chitalpa tashkentensis Chitalpa (continues most of year) Genista grown here Sweet broom Hibiscus Hibiscus (‘til cold) Jacaranda Jacaranda Thevetia peruviana Yellow oleander tree (‘til frost) Solanum jasminoides Potato vine Justicia spicigera Mex. Honeysuckle (‘til cold) Jasminum sambac Arabian jasmine (‘til frost) Lonicera j. “Hall’s” Hall’s honeysuckle (thru fall) Senecio confusus Mex Flame Vine (‘til Aug) Lonicera sempervirens Honeysuckle (‘til 100’s+) Justicia brandegeana Shrimp plant (‘til cold) Ruellia brit and brit Katie Ruellia (‘til frost)

May Common Name June Common Name Penstemon (some kinds) Penstemon Antigo on laptops – 3 mos Queens’s wreath Convolvulus cneorum Bush morning glory Campsis radicans Orange trumpet creeper (‘til cold) Tecoma stans AZ Yellow bells (continues til frost) Ruellia peninsularis Desert ruellia Macfedyena unguis-cati Cat’s claw vine (cont. off & on) Jasminum magnificum Angel wing jasmine Calliandras Fairy duster, pink and red Solanums Potato bush, Brazilian nightshade Caesalpinia pulcherrima Mex. Bird of Paradise Ligustrums Japanese & waxleaf privets Salvia clevelandii Chaparral sage Larger Penstemons eatoni, parryi Vitex rotundifolia Round leaf chaste tree Euryops pectinatus Euryops daisy – til Aug

July Common Name August Common Name Continuation of: Hibiscus, Thevetia, Yellow Bells, Lantana, Gazania, Ruellia, Arabian jasmine, etc. Lagerstroemia indica Crape myrtle Eremophila carsii

September Common Name October Common Name Continuation of: Hibiscus, Yellow Bells, Lantana, Gazania, Ruellia, Arabian Jasmine, Solanum, Eremophila carsii, Angelita daisy, Tecomaria capensis Vitex agnus-castus repeats Chaste tree Eremophila maculata repeats Emu Dodonea v. pupurea Red Hopseed bush (foliage)