Biz Briefs

Roberson Concert to Raise Scholarship Funds at SMCC

The Sherry Roberson Band will take the stage on March 3 at South Mountain Community College as part of the school’s STARS concert to raise money for its scholarship fund,

Students Transforming to Achieve Radiant Success.

Roberson is a well-known jazz and blues vocalist in Phoenix. Her voice has been described as “smooth, classy, sultry and mellow” by fellow musicians and local media.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the SMCC Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25. Sponsorship packages also are available. Purchase sponsorships or tickets

at https://mcccdf.org/colleges/smcc/starsmusicevent17/ For more information, visit www.southmountaincc.edu or call 602-872-7783.

Fired Pie Offers National Pizza Day Deal

When National Pizza Pie Day rolls around on Feb. 9, all locations of the Fired Pie will be offering a free pizza to patrons who buy one pizza and two drinks.

The deal will be available from 2 p.m. to closing on Feb. 9 for in-store orders and pick-ups only.

The locally owned restaurant group allows patrons to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing theirr own type of dough, sauce and topping. Stop by the South Phoenix location at 2170 E Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ or visit www.firedpie.com to find the location nearest you. For more information, call (602) 268-0901.

South Mountain H.S. journalist honored for article

School Newspapers Online, which hosts more than 2,000 high school publications, recently honored South Mountain High School junior Maria Landa for her story titled “Band teacher experiences the life of a Marine.”

The feature article chronicled music teacher Stuart Bailey’s weeklong boot camp training at the Recruit Depot in San Diego. Landa has been a reporter on the Southwinds newspaper staff for two years.

Former Ellaments Salon Owner at New Location

Eleanor Palmer, a Laveen resident and business owner for the past 10 years, moved in January to Laveen Nails & Hair beauty spa, 5270 W. Baseline Road, Suite 160.

Clients can reach Palmer at 602-237-2511.

South Mountain High School Hosts Academies Saturday

South Mountain High School invites incoming freshmen and their families to Academies Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The school will show off its Academies at South concept to those attending. The academies are schools-within-a-school that provide students with different academic and career paths, anchored by the school’s magnet programs: Law, Aerospace and Aviation, Multimedia Communications, Performing and Visual Arts, as well as Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to meet career opportunities of the future.

For more information, call 602-764-5000.

ADOT Recommends Signing Up for Free Alerts

To help those whose commutes and daily routines intersect with construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation has set up a system for motorists to get email and text alerts to warn them of closures.

Drivers can visit SouthMountainFreeway.com and click the orange button that reads “Sign up for traffic alerts now!” Each week, a list of lane restrictions and closures in the works will be sent, allowing motorists to plan accordingly.

ADOT says that more than 10,000 people already have signed up for traffic alerts.

The South Mountain Freeway, which will run north and south between 55th and 63rd avenues and then east and west along Pecos Road, connecting with Interstate 10 at each end, is expected to open by late 2019.

For more information, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com

KFC, Peter Piper Pizza and DQ to Open in First Quarter

Construction is under way at the southwest corner of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road for a Kentucky Fried Chicken (near Discount Tire), Peter Piper Pizza (east of LA Fitness) and a Dairy Queen (also east of LA Fitness).

Developer Mike Moreines said the three new businesses will be opening in February and March.