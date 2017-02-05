February at SM Community Library

Children’s Program

February 8, 15

DiscoveryTime

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30 a.m. Now on Wednesday Mornings at 10:30: Share books, stories, music, and activities in a fun interactive program that builds early literacy skills and introduces children to science and math. This program is designed for children two to five years old accompanied by a favorite adult. What is your child learning? Children, who can count, recognize geometric shapes and patterns and are eager to explore the world around them will be better prepared to succeed in kindergarten. Your kids are natural scientists. You can help them discover the world, build vocabulary and master basic science concepts. Space is limited; free tickets will be handed out 30 minutes prior to program.

February 6, 13

Family Storytime

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 6:30 p.m. Note Now on Monday Evenings at 6:30: Share books, stories, songs, rhymes, and music in a fun interactive program that builds early literacy skills. This program is designed for children birth to five years old accompanied by a favorite adult. What is your child learning? Children who love books and stories become more successful readers.

February 7, 14, 21, 28

Babytime with Sign

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 9:30 a.m. Babies (accompanied by a favorite adult) enjoy songs, activities to promote movement, rhymes, books and playtime in each lively session. Baby and caregivers also are introduced to Baby Sign Language, a wonderful way to grow babies’ communication skills. Babytime gives your baby the opportunity to hear lots of language while you get to know other young families. What is your child learning? Hearing stories and rhymes helps your baby develop language skills.

February 7, 14, 21, 28

ToddlerTime with Sign

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30 a.m. Two-year-olds (accompanied by a favorite adult) enjoy interactive stories, songs and games that encourage emerging language skills in a session dedicated to active toddlers. What is your child learning? Your toddler learns nine new words a day! Hearing stories, songs and rhymes helps develop your child’s vocabulary.

February 11

Builder’s Club

Every 2nd Saturday of the month, drop in anytime from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon and use your creativity to build and create with a variety of materials, such as Lego, Tinkertoys, and others. Masterpieces will be displayed in the library for the following month. The program is primarily for children ages 6-13 but the whole family is encouraged to participate and build together. No registration required. Building materials are for in-library use only. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library, South Mountain Community Library Chapter.

February 14

Full STEAM Ahead

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 4:30 – 6:00 pm Stop in for a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & math) activity focusing on a different topic each month, such as animals, engineering, photosensitivity, and more.

February 25

Sit, Stay, Read (formerly Paws2Read)

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., meets the 4th Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. till noon. Children can read to a therapy dog to help improve their reading skills. Sponsored by Paws2Read.org, Phoenix Public Library, and South Mountain Community College (SMCC).

February 27

Family Storytime with a DIY Component

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30 a.m. Children birth to 5, with caregiver. Let us show you how to share books, stories, songs, rhymes and music to make a fun learning experience at home.



Teen TimeTeens February 7, 21

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Drop into the Limitless Lounge, 1st and 3rd Tuesdays. Have a snack, spend time with friends or make new ones as you enjoy movies, crafts, games and more. Sponsored by the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library, South Mountain Community Library Chapter.

Daily

Teen Computers

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Open until Close, Internet computers for teens ages 12 to 18 located in the TEEN Limitless Lounge. Teens must own a library card to use any computer in the library.

Adults

Daily During Regular Business Hours

Color to Calm

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Take a break and explore the relaxing world of adult coloring. Coloring helps reduces

stress and anxiety. Please take a coloring sheet and go to the 2nd floor service desk to checkout some colored pencils. Adults and Teens 15 and older.

February 8, 15, 22

Computer Classes

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Wednesdays 7:00–8:30 p.m. Basic Resume Writing Class, Intro to PowerPoint, Intro to Excel, and Downloadable & Databases. Limited seating. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to beginning of class.

February 9, 16, 23

Clases de Computación en español

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., los jueves 7:00–8:30 p.m. Clase Básica Escritura del Currículo Vitae, Introducción a PowerPoint, Intruducción al Excel, y Descargables y Bases de Datos. Entradas gratuitas están disponibles 15 minutos antes de la clase en el escritorio de servicio, 1er piso. Limite de clase: 12

February 9, 23

Quilting Club

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Beginners and experts are welcome. Bring your favorite cotton fabric, transparent rulers, fabric scissors, pins, needles and cotton thread. Bring sewing machine if you have one. Beginners may be referred to a basic class. Ages 16 and up.

February 14

SMCL Book Club

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 6:30 p.m. This month the book is First Comes Love by Emily Giffin. Everyone is welcome to read the book and join the conversation.

February 25

Literary Circle

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 2:00-4:00 p.m. Our new Literary Circle Book Club meets from 2:00-4:00 PM every fourth Saturday of the month to discuss a member-chosen book. A reading list will be available soon. Everyone is welcome to read the book and join the conversation.