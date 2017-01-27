Types of Vein Diseases and Remedies

Veins are blood vessels that carry deoxygenated blood toward the heart from other areas in the body. Sometimes veins are affected by certain diseases, which can change their appearance and limit their function making them significant health hazards. Below are different types of vein diseases and their treatment options.

Varicose Veins

Varicose veins may itch and cause a burning or throbbing pain. They typically occur in the patient’s feet and legs. Those who stand for long periods of time, smoke, are overweight, or are women nearing or experiencing menopause, are typically at risk of developing this venous disease. If left untreated, varicose veins can cause serious conditions like blood clots or ulcers.

Spider Veins

Even though spider veins can occur anywhere on the body, they typically develop on the thighs or around the knees. Because spider veins are a variation of varicose veins, they may develop for the same demographic of people (frequent standers and older women), as well as individuals who sit and cross their legs often. All causes usually point to increased pressure on the veins.

Treatments

Spider veins can be treated with light guided sclerotherapy, and on some occasions, small varicose veins can benefit from this therapy as well. Light guided sclerotherapy is a procedure that injects a solution into veins to treat them and make them appear less visible on the skin. Sometimes a light is used to pinpoint specific veins and find a more accurate place for the injection. Varicose veins are generally larger than spider veins, so light guided sclerotherapy may not work. That’s when endovenous laser treatment or ambulatory phlebectomy may be considered. These minimally invasive procedures correct varicose veins, and could provide more relief than compression stockings and other conservative therapies.

Deep Vein Thrombosis

This disease is certainly not a cosmetic problem and could serious harm if not addressed right away. Deep vein thrombosis is when the patient has a blood clot in his or her deep veins. Symptoms of this condition may include swelling or pain, or no symptoms at all. Deep vein thrombosis comes with the risk of traveling through your blood stream and causing a pulmonary embolism.

Treatments

Our team encourages patients to come into Palm Vein Center right away if DVT symptoms are present. Blood thinning medication may be used to try and break up the blood clot, or a surgical procedure. Please do not hesitate to come into Palm Vein Center to receive much-needed care! We want to help mitigate the situation before the vein disease becomes more serious and difficult to treat. Call Palm Vein Center to schedule your appointment today!

The advice and information contained in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace or counter a physician’s advice or judgment. Please always consult your physician before taking any advice learned here or in any other educational medical material.

For more information on vein diseases and the treatments provided by the specialists at Palm Vein Center or to make an appointment, call 623-201-4777. We look forward to meeting you!