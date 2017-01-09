Biz Briefs

Development Planned at 32nd Street

Maracay Homes announced recently that it has closed on 9.4 acres of land in South Mountain/Baseline Road Corridor submarket of Phoenix. The $1.65 million purchase will be combined with a second, neighboring 14.1-acre property closing this month, for a total of 23.5 acres.

The two parcels, near 32nd Street and the Highline Canal, have been zoned and preliminary plat approved for 54 lots, each sized at 10,125 square feet (75×135), said Tom Lemon, Maracay Homes’ vice president of land acquisitions and development in a news announcement. Maracay will complete land development and open for sales in the first part of 2018.

“This area, in particular, is emerging as a sought-after, almost boutique, location so close to downtown Phoenix, Tempe Town Lake, and the Chandler/Price Road corridor, yet with a small-town, suburban lifestyle that urban buyers are looking for,” said Lemon in the announcement.

“We plan to pay homage to the area’s citrus farming and market garden heritage in the landscaping amenities and thematic design elements in this upscale neighborhood.”

For more information about Maracay Homes, please visit www.maracayhomes.com

SMCC sets open house for high school seniors

South Mountain Community College invites graduating seniors to join the campus for a day of inspiration, motivation and college exploration. Seniors can learn more about SMCC’s academic programs and career pathways during SMCC Cougar Day.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and lunch is included. The half-day program is designed to introduce high school seniors to the SMCC’s programs and services. Participants will get to:

Get valuable information on how to get ready to attend college

Go on a campus tour

Receive college swag

Spend time interacting with SMCC students, faculty and staff

Get answers to questions regarding enrollment and programs

The program takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Mountain Community College Performing Arts Center, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix. To register email Christopher.erran@southmountaincc.edu or call Erran at 602-243-8346.

19th Ave./Baseline McDonald’s to Host McTeacher’s Night Challenge Fundraiser

McDonald’s restaurant at 1844 W. Baseline, (19th Ave. and Baseline), is hosting a South Phoenix McTeacher’s Night Challenge fundraiser in January and February that is expected to raise thousands of dollars for nine local elementary schools.

The McTeacher’s Night Challenge will begin Jan. 11. The event dates and participating schools include:

Jan. 11 – Ed Pastor

Jan. 12 – CJ Jorgensen

Jan. 19 – Laveen Elementary

Jan. 24 – MC Cash

Jan. 25 – VH Lassen

Jan. 26 – Sunland

Feb. 2 – Ignacio Conchos

Feb. 8 – Cheatham

Feb. 15 – Southwest

The elementary school that raises the most money will receive an additional $1,000 donation, second place, $500 and third place, $250 from McDonald’s owners Lee and Travis Heriaud.

As part of each McTeacher’s Night fundraiser, a portion of McDonald’s front counter and drive thru sales during 4:30 to 7 p.m. will benefit each school. Each school’s principal and teachers will “work” at McDonald’s greeting customers, working the registers. Families of students and local school supporters are encouraged to visit McDonald’s and tip their teachers to help raise funds.

“We are delighted to bring this McTeacher’s Night Challenge to the South Phoenix community and work with our local schools to raise money for education,” said Travis Heriaud. “We take great pride as local business owners in giving back to our community.”

Do you have some news you want to share about your business? Email your information to the South Mountain District News with subject line: BUSINESS BRIEF. This is a perfect time to let people know about a business anniversary, special sales or events, an expansion, the addition of new staff, a promotion, etc. Send news to smdnews@cox.net.