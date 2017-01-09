January 2017 Events at South Mountain Community Library

The South Mountain Community Library has many events scheduled for this month and throughout 2017.

Children Program

January 10, 17, 24, 31

Babytime with Sign

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 9:30 a.m. Babies (accompanied by a favorite adult) enjoy songs, activities to promote movement, rhymes, books and playtime in each lively session. Baby and caregivers also are introduced to Baby Sign Language, a wonderful way to grow babies’ communication skills. Babytime gives your baby the opportunity to hear lots of language while you get to know other young families. What is your child learning? Hearing stories and rhymes helps your baby develop language skills.

January 10, 17, 24, 31

ToddlerTime with Sign

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30 a.m. Two-year-olds (accompanied by a favorite adult) enjoy interactive stories, songs and games that encourage emerging language skills in a session dedicated to active toddlers. What is your child learning? Your toddler learns nine new words a day! Hearing stories, songs and rhymes helps develop your child’s vocabulary.

January 11, 18

Family Storytime

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30 a.m. Share books, stories, songs, rhymes, and music in a fun interactive program that builds early literacy skills. This program is designed for children birth to five years old accompanied by a favorite adult. What is your child learning? Children who love books and stories become more successful readers.

January 9, 23, 30

DiscoveryTime

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 6:30 p.m. Share books, stories, music, and activities in a fun interactive program that builds early literacy skills and introduces children to science and math. This program is designed for children three to five years old accompanied by a favorite adult. What is your child learning? Children, who can count, recognize geometric shapes and patterns and are eager to explore the world around them will be better prepared to succeed in kindergarten. Your kids are natural scientists. You can help them discover the world, build vocabulary and master basic science concepts. Space is limited; free tickets will be handed out 30 minutes prior to program.

January 10

Full STEAM Ahead

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 4:30 – 6:00 pm Stop in for a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & math) activity focusing on a different topic each month, such as animals, engineering, photosensitivity, and more.

January 14

Builder’s Club

Every 2nd Saturday of the month, drop in anytime from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon and use your creativity to build and create with a variety of materials, such as Lego, Tinkertoys, and others. Masterpieces will be displayed in the library for the following month. The program is primarily for children ages 6-13 but the whole family is encouraged to participate and build together. No registration required. Building materials are for in-library use only. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library, South Mountain Community Library Chapter.

January 25

Family Storytime with a DIY Component

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:30 a.m. Children birth to 5, with caregiver. Let us show you how to share books, stories, songs, rhymes and music to make a fun learning experience at home.

January 28

Paws2Read

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Every 4th Saturday of the month, drop in anytime between 10:30 a.m. to Noon. South Mountain Community Library has paired with Paws 2 Read, an organization that connects young readers with registered therapy dog teams. The dogs offer children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills without any fear or judgment. The library has three dogs, along with their handlers who enjoy listening as children read to them. All young readers are invited to meet the dogs: Maddy, Barney, and Posey, pick out a favorite book, then sit down and practice reading to a new friend. We especially encourage all 2nd and 3rd graders who would benefit from having a reading buddy to help boost their skills. Paws 2 Read will be here every fourth Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon as a drop-in program for children and their families.

Teens January 17 Teen Time South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Drop into the Limitless Lounge, 1st and 3rd Tuesdays. Have a snack, spend time with friends or make new ones as you enjoy movies, crafts, games and more. Sponsored by the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library, South Mountain Community Library Chapter. Daily Teen Computers South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Open until Close, Internet computers for teens ages 12 to 18 located in the TEEN Limitless Lounge. Teens must own a library card to use any computer in the library. Adults January 10 SMCL Book Club South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 6:30 p.m. This month the book is The Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. Everyone is welcome to read the book and join the conversation. January 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 Whimsy: A Traveling Book Art Exhibit South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Open to Close This traveling exhibit from Burton Barr’s Rare Book Room features amazing three dimensional works of art from nine prominent artists. The exhibit is in the cases by the children’s area on the first floor. January 12, 26, Quilting Club South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Beginners and experts are welcome. Bring your favorite cotton fabric, transparent rulers, fabric scissors, pins, needles and cotton thread. Bring sewing machine if you have one. Beginners may be referred to a basic class. Ages 16 and up. January 11, 18, 25 Computer Classes South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Wednesdays 7:00–8:30 p.m. Basic Computer Skills I, Introduction to the Internet, Introduction to Email, and Basic Computer Skills II. Limited seating. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to beginning of class. January 12, 19, 26 Computer Classes in Spanish South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., Thursdays 7:00–8:30 p.m. Basic Computer Skills I, Introduction to the Internet, Introduction to Email, and Basic Computer Skills II. Limited seating. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to beginning of class.

January 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Week of Transformation:

South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St., All the following events are scheduled from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Set your purpose Monday, January 23, 2017

Vision Board Workshop – Learn to make your own vision board using a poster board and old magazines to surround yourself with images

of your wants and desires for the future. Also known as a Treasure Map, Visual Explorer, Creativity Collage, Dream Board or Inspiration Board.

Limited space, Registration required www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Get fit Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Take a healthy walk to the South Mountain Community College Fitness Center. Tour the facility, and learn about the benefits available

for employees, students, and community members. Tour begins at the Library Community Room (L-162/163).

Coexist– Let’s talk about faith Wednesday, January 25, 2017

More details coming soon!

Get organized Thursday, January 26, 2017

GO Month with NAPO – January is GO (Get Organized) Month, and the National Association of Professional Organizers, Arizona Chapter

wants to help! Get tips from a panel of professional organizers so you can be more organized in the new year.

Defend yourself Friday, January 27, 2017

More details coming soon!

Find optimum health Saturday, January 28, 2017

More details coming soon!

Sunday Supper with Chef Larry Sunday, January 29, 2017

Chef Larry will prepare a variety of food using healthy cooking techniques. He will discuss how busy working people can purchase,

prepare, store and plan menus to help them throughout the work week. Registration required www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Note that library will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017 – MLK Day