Bilingual Nurses Wanted for SMCC Program

South Mountain Community College will be accepting applications to the award winning Bilingual Nursing Fellowship Program (BNFP). The program is designed to increase the number of nursing graduates who speak, read and write English and Spanish fluently.

BNFP is a collaboration between South Mountain Community College, Phoenix College, Gateway Community College and Arizona State University (ASU).

It is anticipated that students who are accepted into the program will complete an AAS in nursing and obtain a nursing license within three and a half years after acceptance into the program. A BSN option is also available with ASU.

To apply for the program and receive an application, students must attend an information session. Students must also speak, read, and write English and Spanish proficiently, have a high school diploma or GED, be a citizen or eligible non-citizen of the United States with a valid social security number, and place in or is prepared to take ENG 101, CRE 101 and MAT 140 or higher.

INFORMATION SESSION DATES:

JANUARY 25 | 5:00 – 6:30 PM

FEBRUARY 8 & 22 | 5:00 – 6:30 PM

MARCH 8 | 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Location: South Mountain Community College | Library Community Room 162

For more information call 602-243-8269 or visit nursing.southmountaincc.edu.