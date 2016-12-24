New McDonald’s Now Open at 19th Ave./Baseline

Written by South Mountain District News on December 19, 2016 · 1 Comment

There’s something shiny and new under the golden arches. The South Phoenix McDonald’s restaurant at 1844 W. Baseline Rd. (19th Ave. and Baseline Rd.) is now open and plans a grand opening celebration, Saturday, Jan. 7, when the restaurant will offer its iconic sandwiches, the Egg McMuffin and Big Mac, for $1. Family friendly activities will be featured from Noon to 2 p.m. Ronald McDonald will perform his magic show at 1 p.m.

The grand opening celebration continues throughout January with “Family Fun Saturdays,” featuring fun activities for the South Phoenix community to enjoy inside the restaurant.

On Jan. 14, restaurant will feature LEGO Fun. Bonanza Educational will help participants create tallest tower builds, LEGO car races and a LEGO themed art project. On Jan. 21, Ms.Footz will perform amazing magic tricks and balloon artistry and on Jan. 28, Mad Science will feature fun and wacky experiments, including making green slime! All events are FREE to the public and will be held Noon to 2 p.m.

The new energy efficient restaurant features the latest in McDonald’s design, infrastructure and equipment. The exterior has an “arcade design” incorporating glass and metal for a modern look and a dual-lane drive thru with digital menu boards that will provide faster service.

The interior has natural finishes in the lobby; zoned seating areas with a variety of seating types and comfortable configurations; and lower lighting levels in the dining area utilizing pendant fixtures. The restaurant also has flat-screen televisions and free Wi-Fi. Families will also enjoy the new large PlayPlace.

“We’re excited to throw open our doors with such fun and fanfare,” said Travis Heriaud, McDonald’s owner/operator. “At McDonald’s, our mission is to become our customer’s favorite place and way to eat. Our grand opening celebration will give our guests a proper introduction to a beautiful new restaurant in South Phoenix where they can meet, relax and enjoy a good quality meal.”

