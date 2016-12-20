Laveen Educators to Become Google for Education Certified Trainers

The Laveen Elementary School District has been expanding technology throughout its schools. The district’s eight schools all boast a 1:1 student to device ratio with a Chromebook or iPad for every student. Interactive SMART Boards have been installed in each classroom. Recent curriculum adoptions in math, English language arts, and science include digital platforms. And, technology is integrated into daily lessons.

Now, 25 Laveen educators are on their way to earning Google Trainer Certifications through Google for Education. Google for Education Certified Trainers have a passion to transform classrooms with technology and will inspire and support teachers across the district as they redefine classroom learning.

The group; comprised of classroom teachers, instructional coaches, special education teachers, site technicians and district administrators; attended their first trainer workshop in November.Here, they completed performance task challenges with hands-on explorations that covered Google tools such as: Drive, Docs, Slides, Forms, and Google Classroom, as well as Fair Use/Copyright and Digital Citizenship.

A second workshop is planned for January when the group will explore and dive deeper into

Blogger, HyperDocs, Spreadsheets and Graphs, and Chrome Web Store. They will also receive instruction on delivering effective training plans and helping educators use Google technologies. Topics include influencing organizational change, coaching practices, and planning engaging training sessions.

Participants are currently in the process of completing the Google Certified Educator Level 1 exam covering the fundamentals of using Google tools in the classroom. The Level 1 certification validates standard technology implementation skills. Following the January training, participants will complete the advanced Google Certified Educator Level 2 exam recognizing the super users and enthusiasts of Google tools in the classroom.

In May, the group will enhance their knowledge of learning styles. An entire day will focus on teaching in the 21st century and how to reach, engage, and help different types of learners. Participants will have an opportunity to create custom professional development training materials.

The teachers will then complete the application process, which includes a three-minute video that teaches the viewer how a Google tool, such as Chromebooks, can be innovatively applied in a classroom setting.

Participants will ultimately earn their Google Trainer Certification in May 2017 and become Google site leaders after completing the professional development series. Next school year, each Laveen school will have at least two Certified Google Trainers. These Google site leaders will offer Google workshops for staff and provide on-site support to staff and students.